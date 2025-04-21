Left Menu

ICAI and CAG Forge Alliance to Enhance Auditor Skill Sets

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) have signed an MoU to improve capacity development for auditors. The partnership includes training programs at ICAI’s Hyderabad facility and aims to strengthen public sector audit capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:18 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has partnered with the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) through a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance capacity development frameworks for auditors. This initiative, witnessed by CAG K Sanjay Murthy and ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda, aims to improve training protocols within the auditing sector.

The first training program, expected to launch in May 2025, will take place at ICAI's Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. Focusing on key areas such as accounting and auditing standards, the program will be delivered by ICAI's specialized boards using their comprehensive infrastructure.

The MoU is initially set for three years, with the possibility of extension. Murthy highlighted the importance of this collaboration in advancing public sector audit standards through structured education, while Nanda emphasized its role in providing entry-level training to CAG officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

