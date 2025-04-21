Left Menu

Stock Slump: Trade Turmoil and Fed Criticism Roil Markets

US stocks experienced a significant downturn amid concerns over President Trump's trade policies and criticism of the Federal Reserve. Major indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones plummeted as tech stocks faced sharp declines. Trump's stance on trade with China and criticism of Fed Chair Powell added to market unease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:03 IST
Wall Street faced a tumultuous start to the week as US stocks sank on Monday, largely due to escalating trade war worries and President Donald Trump's ongoing criticism of the Federal Reserve's policies.

The S&P 500 tumbled 2.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 1,000 points, exacerbated by losses in Big Tech stocks such as Tesla and Nvidia. Concurrently, the US dollar weakened, an unusual occurrence during market tensions.

Trump's continued threats regarding tariffs intensified fears of a potential recession, while his critique of Fed Chair Jerome Powell on interest rates added further volatility. Additionally, tensions with China amplified after Washington's trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea stalled.

