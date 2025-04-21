Delhi Airport Delays Spark Urgent Measures Amid Runway Upgrades

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed ongoing aviation challenges at Delhi's IGI Airport on Monday, as the facility grapples with delays stemming from runway upgrades and adverse weather. Calling for proactive measures, he urged airport officials to anticipate issues by closely monitoring weather advisories.

Due to easterly winds and runway RW 10/28's temporary closure for upgrades, arrival capacity at India's busiest airport has been significantly impacted. Over 450 flights faced delays averaging 28 minutes, exacerbating passenger inconvenience.

Naidu emphasized the importance of timely communication with passengers to mitigate disruptions, as stakeholders including AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, were tasked with enhancing operations under challenging conditions. The runway closure is set to end in the first week of May, reinstating full operational capacity.

