Delhi Airport Delays Spark Urgent Measures Amid Runway Upgrades

Amid flight delays at Delhi airport due to easterly winds and runway upgrades, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu urged stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures. Over 450 flights were delayed. A meeting emphasized planning for runway upgrades and weather disruptions, with a focus on passenger communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed ongoing aviation challenges at Delhi's IGI Airport on Monday, as the facility grapples with delays stemming from runway upgrades and adverse weather. Calling for proactive measures, he urged airport officials to anticipate issues by closely monitoring weather advisories.

Due to easterly winds and runway RW 10/28's temporary closure for upgrades, arrival capacity at India's busiest airport has been significantly impacted. Over 450 flights faced delays averaging 28 minutes, exacerbating passenger inconvenience.

Naidu emphasized the importance of timely communication with passengers to mitigate disruptions, as stakeholders including AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar, were tasked with enhancing operations under challenging conditions. The runway closure is set to end in the first week of May, reinstating full operational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

