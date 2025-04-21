Left Menu

India and US Forge Significant Progress in Bilateral Trade Pact Talks

India and the US have reported notable advancements in bilateral trade agreement negotiations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance met to discuss further collaborations in various domains, including defense and energy. These talks aim to finalize a trade pact by fall.

India and the United States have confirmed substantial progress in bilateral trade agreement talks, aiming for a mutually beneficial pact. In a significant diplomatic meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance explored avenues of enhanced cooperation across defense, energy, and technology sectors.

The discussions, held at Modi's official residence, also addressed global and regional issues, with a focus on resolving them through dialogue and diplomacy. The meeting occurred against the backdrop of ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, which both countries aim to conclude by this fall.

This high-profile engagement reflects both nations' commitment to deepening ties and aligning strategic goals. The expected trade agreement could tackle various challenges related to tariffs and market access, building on discussions initiated during Modi's previous visit to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

