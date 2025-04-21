Left Menu

India and US Make Significant Strides Towards Bilateral Trade

India and the US announced significant progress in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, defense, and energy. Talks between Prime Minister Modi and US Vice President JD Vance marked the finalization of negotiation terms, aiming for balanced economic growth and job creation in both nations.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 23:53 IST
  India
  • India

India and the United States declared significant advancements in discussions to establish a beneficial bilateral trade agreement. Discussions were held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance, focusing on enhanced cooperation in defense, energy, and strategic technologies.

The talks unfolded as Vance, along with his family, embarked on a four-day pragmatic visit to India amidst growing trade tensions globally. Post-discussions, PM Modi hosted a dinner attended by various union ministers and American officials. Both leaders expressed optimism over completing the agreement that aims to bolster job creation and economic priorities.

Further discussions reiterated both nations' commitment to mutual cooperation in diverse spheres including trade, technology, and strategic domains. Dialogue and diplomacy were cited as preferred avenues for addressing ongoing regional and global challenges, affirming the importance of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

