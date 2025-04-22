Market Turmoil: Trump vs. the Fed and Investor Anxiety

In a turbulent day on Wall Street, major indexes tumbled as concerns over the Federal Reserve's autonomy intensified. President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell has amplified fears regarding central bank independence, rattling investor confidence and prompting a significant market selloff.

Trump took to Truth Social, emphasizing the need for immediate interest rate cuts to avert an economic slowdown. His ongoing criticisms, coupled with suggestions of potentially firing Powell, have sparked uncertainty in the world's largest economy, driving investors away from U.S. assets already weakened by Trump's trade policies.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw considerable declines, while the U.S. dollar fell alongside treasury note yields. Market experts expressed concern over the increasing uncertainty, with investors wary of a politicized Fed amidst fraught tariff negotiations.

