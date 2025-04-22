Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Trump vs. the Fed and Investor Anxiety

U.S. stocks plummeted amid concerns over President Trump's attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, threatening the Fed's independence and stoking investor fears. Trump's call for immediate rate cuts and potential Powell dismissal unsettle markets, with significant declines in major indexes and the U.S. dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 00:56 IST
In a turbulent day on Wall Street, major indexes tumbled as concerns over the Federal Reserve's autonomy intensified. President Donald Trump's repeated criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell has amplified fears regarding central bank independence, rattling investor confidence and prompting a significant market selloff.

Trump took to Truth Social, emphasizing the need for immediate interest rate cuts to avert an economic slowdown. His ongoing criticisms, coupled with suggestions of potentially firing Powell, have sparked uncertainty in the world's largest economy, driving investors away from U.S. assets already weakened by Trump's trade policies.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw considerable declines, while the U.S. dollar fell alongside treasury note yields. Market experts expressed concern over the increasing uncertainty, with investors wary of a politicized Fed amidst fraught tariff negotiations.

