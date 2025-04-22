FDIC to Slash Workforce Amidst Federal Downsizing Push

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) plans a significant workforce reduction, cutting down by roughly 20%, aligning with the Trump administration's broader federal downsizing efforts.

An internal email outlined that the FDIC aims to decrease its staffing by about 1,250 employees through various strategies, including offering early retirements and resignation incentives. This is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by President Trump and astronaut Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to trim the size of the federal government.

The agency has already witnessed numerous resignations due to a government-wide buyout offer. However, it states that certain employees, crucial for examining failed banks and safeguarding sensitive information, might not be allowed to exit voluntarily. Necessary wider layoffs could commence post-May 13.

