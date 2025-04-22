Left Menu

Blazing Escape: Delta Air Lines Evacuation Drama in Central Florida

A Delta Air Lines plane caught fire in Orlando before takeoff, prompting evacuation. No injuries were reported. This incident adds to a series of recent aviation mishaps in the US. The fire occurred in the engine tailpipe, and the aircraft will undergo maintenance inspections to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orlando | Updated: 22-04-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 01:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic turn of events at Orlando International Airport, a Delta Air Lines airplane caught fire on Monday morning as it prepared for takeoff. The incident forced a prompt evacuation of passengers, airport officials confirmed, while thankfully no injuries were reported.

This recent event is part of a string of aviation mishaps inducing concern among frequent flyers, though experts maintain that air travel remains safe. Notable incidents include a Delta plane struck in Seattle and an American Airlines fire in Denver. The incident involved Delta Flight 1213, with an engine fire igniting shortly before its scheduled departure to Atlanta, officials posted on social media.

Emergency protocols were swiftly enacted as 282 passengers, along with 12 crew members, exited the Airbus A330. The cause of the fire, identified in the aircraft's tailpipe, remains under investigation as maintenance teams examine the plane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

