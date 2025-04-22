Retail Titans React to Trump's Tariff Talks

In a crucial meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with retail giants including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's to discuss a sweeping wave of tariffs poised to escalate the cost of imported goods, primarily from China.

Retailers voiced concerns over potential inflationary pressures, with Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon and Target's Brian Cornell characterizing the conversation as both productive and constructive. Trump's tariff strategy, notably targeting China, has incited turbulence across industries and affected stock markets substantially.

As U.S. markets responded negatively, experts warned of adverse impacts on retail profit margins. Despite Walmart's nominal stock hike, Target's shares have plummeted by 32% year-to-date, reflecting mounting financial pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)