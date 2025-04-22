Retail Titans React to Trump's Tariff Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump met with major U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target to address new tariffs impacting imports, particularly from China. The tariffs are anticipated to raise the cost of goods for consumers and strain companies' profit margins. This economic move comes amid ongoing concerns about inflation.
In a crucial meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged with retail giants including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Lowe's to discuss a sweeping wave of tariffs poised to escalate the cost of imported goods, primarily from China.
Retailers voiced concerns over potential inflationary pressures, with Walmart's CEO Doug McMillon and Target's Brian Cornell characterizing the conversation as both productive and constructive. Trump's tariff strategy, notably targeting China, has incited turbulence across industries and affected stock markets substantially.
As U.S. markets responded negatively, experts warned of adverse impacts on retail profit margins. Despite Walmart's nominal stock hike, Target's shares have plummeted by 32% year-to-date, reflecting mounting financial pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs Predicts China's Fiscal Response to US Tariffs
China's Foreign Reserves See Modest Rise Amid Currency Fluctuations
Goldman Sachs Predicts Fiscal Easing in China Amid Tariff Tensions
Global Markets Shudder as US-China Trade War Escalates
Yuan's Downward Trajectory Amid Intensified US-China Trade Tensions