India and Saudi Arabia: A Boundless Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Saudi Arabia as a vital partner and ally for India, highlighting the limitless potential for growth between the two nations. He discusses their historic ties, ongoing collaborations in various sectors, and the transformative possibilities of future joint initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 09:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extolled Saudi Arabia as a crucial partner and a trusted ally for India, describing the current times as promising for their bilateral ties, which possess 'limitless potential.'

In an interview with Arab News ahead of his two-day visit to the kingdom, Modi stated, 'India and Saudi Arabia will keep moving forward together - for peace, progress, and prosperity, not just for our people, but for the entire world.' Emphasizing their economic cooperation, Modi highlighted the potential transformative impact of the proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He lauded Saudi leadership, notably Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their role in enhancing this partnership.

Modi reflected on the historical connections and trade relations between the two countries, which have not only withstood global challenges but have strengthened over time. He noted that their economic partnership runs deep, from energy and agriculture to emerging sectors like the space economy. Modi lauded the mutual understanding with the Crown Prince and acknowledged the significance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor in revolutionizing regional connectivity and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

