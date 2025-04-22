Flipkart's Strategic Move: Domicile Shift to India

In a significant development, Walmart-owned Flipkart announced on Tuesday its decision to relocate its domicile from Singapore to India, a move that signals a potential step towards a public listing in the country.

Currently headquartered in Singapore, Flipkart emphasized that the shift is a natural evolution of aligning its holding structure with its core operations in India and the growing potential of the Indian economy.

The company, recognized as one of India's foremost e-commerce platforms, believes that this transition will further enhance its focus and agility in serving various stakeholders while contributing to the nation's digital economy and entrepreneurial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)