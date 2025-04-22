Flipkart's Homecoming: Relocation Sparks IPO Speculations

In a significant move, Flipkart, an e-commerce giant within the Walmart group, announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Singapore back to India. This decision is understood as a possible precursor to a public listing in the Indian market.

Currently, headquartered in Singapore, Flipkart has long been a significant player in India's digital economy. The company stated that this shift is a strategic alignment with its core operations and the immense potential of the Indian market, driven by technology and innovation.

Flipkart emphasized that this transition, as a company originally established in India, will enhance its agility in serving a wide range of local stakeholders, including customers, sellers, and partners, thereby contributing significantly to the nation's growing digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)