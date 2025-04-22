Devyani International Expands Culinary Empire with Biryani by Kilo Acquisition

Devyani International Ltd, a leader in the quick service restaurant sector, has announced its definitive plans to acquire a controlling stake in the homegrown chain 'Biryani by Kilo'.

In a strategic move expected to expand its diverse portfolio, Devyani, backed by the Jaipuria family, will acquire the majority stake in Sky Gate Hospitality, the operator of the popular biryani chain, 'Biryani by Kilo'. According to a regulatory filing, the approval of the proposal is set for discussion at a board meeting scheduled on April 24, 2025.

The acquisition comes as a part of Devyani's aggressive expansion strategy. The company already manages more than 900 KFC, over 580 Pizza Hut, and over 190 Costa Coffee outlets, among other brands. Started in 2015, 'Biryani by Kilo' operates more than 70 dine-in outlets pan India, and this acquisition marks a significant enhancement to Devyani's robust portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)