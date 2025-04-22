Verdant Capital Ranked 2nd in East Africa at 2024 DealMakers AFRICA Awards

Verdant Capital has once again demonstrated its dominance and reliability in the African corporate finance landscape, securing second place in the Financial Advisers (Transaction Flow) category for East Africa at the prestigious 2024 DealMakers AFRICA Awards. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that Verdant Capital has ranked among the top three financial advisers in East Africa, reinforcing its stature as one of the continent's most impactful and consistent corporate finance firms.

The DealMakers AFRICA Awards are widely regarded as the gold standard for excellence in corporate finance advisory, legal services, and financial due diligence across the African continent. These awards celebrate firms that lead the way in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory, based on the volume and value of transactions completed during the calendar year.

A Proven Leader in Strategic Corporate Finance

In 2024, Verdant Capital continued to build on its legacy of impactful advisory work, advising on complex and high-impact transactions across diverse sectors such as:

Financial services

Fintech

Agriculture

Automotive

Digital infrastructure

And more

The firm engaged with a variety of counterparties — from local corporates and SMEs to international financial investors, including private equity funds, venture capital firms, and development finance institutions (DFIs). These transactions were executed across East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa, and South Africa, demonstrating Verdant’s pan-African reach and capacity to facilitate cross-border deals involving regional and global investors.

A Dual Identity: Verdant IMAP and the Power of Global Partnership

Operating under both the Verdant Capital and Verdant IMAP brands, the firm leverages its affiliation with IMAP — a global network of M&A advisers — to bring international best practices and global investor access to African transactions. This strategic alignment has allowed Verdant Capital to punch above its weight, acting as a bridge between African opportunities and global capital.

Focused on Mid-Market Transactions with High Impact

Verdant Capital has carved a niche in the mid-market segment, positioning itself as a trusted adviser to emerging and growth-stage companies. These firms often require tailored, strategic financial solutions to scale operations, enter new markets, or attract new investment — areas where Verdant has repeatedly delivered.

By providing bespoke advisory services, Verdant enables businesses to navigate complex financial landscapes, execute successful fundraising rounds, or complete transformational M&A transactions. Its deep market insights and hands-on approach resonate with stakeholders seeking both financial return and developmental impact.

Commitment to Regional Growth and Development

With East Africa as a key focus area, Verdant continues to expand its presence, forging long-term partnerships with businesses and investors committed to the region’s socio-economic growth. Whether supporting fintech scale-ups in Nairobi, agribusinesses in Uganda, or infrastructure investors in Tanzania, Verdant’s role as a catalyst for growth is increasingly evident.

The firm’s recognition by DealMakers AFRICA reflects not just transaction volume, but also its reputation for integrity, innovation, and execution excellence — all critical attributes for success in Africa’s dynamic and evolving financial environment.

Looking Ahead

As Verdant Capital looks to the future, it remains committed to delivering world-class financial advisory services, deepening its regional roots, and supporting its clients with strategic insights and seamless execution. With a strong track record, an expanding network, and a clear vision for Africa’s corporate future, Verdant is poised to remain a top player in the advisory space for years to come.

For more on their services and achievements, visit www.verdant-cap.com.