Will Telangana's Promises Surface or Sink?

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has called on Sonia Gandhi to clarify her party's stance on the promises made during the Telangana election campaign. Criticizing the Congress for seemingly neglecting their manifesto commitments, Reddy urged accountability, warning of potential public backlash if pledges remain unfulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:21 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has publicly questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about her party's commitment to promises made in Telangana. In an open letter, Reddy urged Gandhi to clarify whether the six guarantees promised during the 2023 election campaign would be honored.

Despite winning the election and completing two years in power, Reddy suggests that the Congress party, under Gandhi's leadership, has not assessed the fulfillment of its pledges. Reports indicate Sonia Gandhi praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government, raising concerns about the accountability of previous commitments.

Reddy challenges the Congress government to uphold their electoral promises, warning that failure to do so risks public disillusionment, potentially impacting future support. The political confrontation underscores a demand for transparency and accountability in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

