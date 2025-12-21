Will Telangana's Promises Surface or Sink?

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has publicly questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi about her party's commitment to promises made in Telangana. In an open letter, Reddy urged Gandhi to clarify whether the six guarantees promised during the 2023 election campaign would be honored.

Despite winning the election and completing two years in power, Reddy suggests that the Congress party, under Gandhi's leadership, has not assessed the fulfillment of its pledges. Reports indicate Sonia Gandhi praised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's government, raising concerns about the accountability of previous commitments.

Reddy challenges the Congress government to uphold their electoral promises, warning that failure to do so risks public disillusionment, potentially impacting future support. The political confrontation underscores a demand for transparency and accountability in leadership.

