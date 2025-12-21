Railway Ministry Announces Fare Hike for Long-Distance Travel
The Railway Ministry has increased train ticket prices beyond 215 km travel: 1 paise per km for ordinary class and 2 paise per km for non-AC and AC classes. This hike, effective from December 26, 2025, excludes suburban monthly passes and shorter ordinary travel, aiming to raise 600 crores by March 2026.
Officials anticipate that the revised rates will generate additional revenue, with an expected boost of 600 crores for the Railways by the end of March 2026. This comes after a previous fare increase in July raised 700 crores to date.
The ministry has confirmed that the adjustments aim to bolster funds while minimizing the impact on everyday commuters, reflecting strategic financial planning within the railway sector.
