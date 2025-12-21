Left Menu

Railway Ministry Announces Fare Hike for Long-Distance Travel

The Railway Ministry has increased train ticket prices beyond 215 km travel: 1 paise per km for ordinary class and 2 paise per km for non-AC and AC classes. This hike, effective from December 26, 2025, excludes suburban monthly passes and shorter ordinary travel, aiming to raise 600 crores by March 2026.

The Railway Ministry will implement a fare increase for longer train journeys starting December 26, 2025, adding 1 paise per km for ordinary class travel over 215 km and 2 paise per km for non-AC and AC classes. Monthly season tickets for suburban trains and shorter ordinary travel remain unaffected by the price hike.

Officials anticipate that the revised rates will generate additional revenue, with an expected boost of 600 crores for the Railways by the end of March 2026. This comes after a previous fare increase in July raised 700 crores to date.

The ministry has confirmed that the adjustments aim to bolster funds while minimizing the impact on everyday commuters, reflecting strategic financial planning within the railway sector.

