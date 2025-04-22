Avani+ Sunray Beach Resort Revitalizes Indian Hospitality Scene
Avani Hotels & Resorts debuts in India with the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, featuring 117 hotel rooms, 58 villas, and premium amenities. Set for 2028 completion, it's located near the upcoming Raju International Airport, elevating Visakhapatnam's hospitality landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Minor Hotels has announced the launch of the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, marking the arrival of its Avani brand in India.
Located along the scenic Sunray Beach in Visakhapatnam, the resort will feature 117 hotel rooms and 58 branded residential villas, enriching the region's hospitality sector.
Slated for completion by 2028, it is strategically positioned near the forthcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, anticipated to boost regional connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Avani
- Visakhapatnam
- hotel
- resort
- India
- Minor Hotels
- luxury
- expansion
- tourism
- development
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Amendments to India's Waqf Legislation
President Murmu Strengthens India-EU Ties with Historical Portugal and Slovakia Visit
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Trade Turmoil
Severe Heatwave and Alerts Sweep Across India
Global Market Turmoil: Indian Indices Plunge Amid Widespread Selloff