Avani+ Sunray Beach Resort Revitalizes Indian Hospitality Scene

Minor Hotels has announced the launch of the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, marking the arrival of its Avani brand in India.

Located along the scenic Sunray Beach in Visakhapatnam, the resort will feature 117 hotel rooms and 58 branded residential villas, enriching the region's hospitality sector.

Slated for completion by 2028, it is strategically positioned near the forthcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, anticipated to boost regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)