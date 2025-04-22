Left Menu

Avani+ Sunray Beach Resort Revitalizes Indian Hospitality Scene

Avani Hotels & Resorts debuts in India with the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, featuring 117 hotel rooms, 58 villas, and premium amenities. Set for 2028 completion, it's located near the upcoming Raju International Airport, elevating Visakhapatnam's hospitality landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:19 IST
Avani+ Sunray Beach Resort Revitalizes Indian Hospitality Scene
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minor Hotels has announced the launch of the Avani+ Sunray Beach Visakhapatnam Resort, marking the arrival of its Avani brand in India.

Located along the scenic Sunray Beach in Visakhapatnam, the resort will feature 117 hotel rooms and 58 branded residential villas, enriching the region's hospitality sector.

Slated for completion by 2028, it is strategically positioned near the forthcoming Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, anticipated to boost regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025