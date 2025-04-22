Left Menu

Unveiling AISATS BLR Logistics Park: A New Cargo Gateway in South India

AISATS BLR Logistics Park, a major on-airport logistics facility, has opened at Kempegowda International Airport in South India. Developed with a Rs 200 crore investment by Air India SATS, the park aims to boost logistics capabilities and regional economic growth by providing innovative solutions and enhanced cargo handling efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:16 IST
Unveiling AISATS BLR Logistics Park: A New Cargo Gateway in South India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The AISATS BLR Logistics Park, one of South India's largest on-airport logistics facilities, was officially inaugurated at Kempegowda International Airport. The project, which represents a Rs 200 crore investment from Air India SATS, spans eight acres and promises to bolster logistics and trade in the region.

A joint venture between Tata Group's Air India and SATS Limited, Air India SATS was entrusted with the development and operation of the park by Bangalore International Airport Limited. The partnership aligns with efforts to make Bengaluru a logistics hub, further connecting Karnataka to global trade networks.

The logistics park is designed to streamline cargo movement and support local businesses, featuring world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies. With goals to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, the park is set to contribute to Bangalore Airport's vision of doubling cargo handling volumes by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025