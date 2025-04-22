Unveiling AISATS BLR Logistics Park: A New Cargo Gateway in South India

The AISATS BLR Logistics Park, one of South India's largest on-airport logistics facilities, was officially inaugurated at Kempegowda International Airport. The project, which represents a Rs 200 crore investment from Air India SATS, spans eight acres and promises to bolster logistics and trade in the region.

A joint venture between Tata Group's Air India and SATS Limited, Air India SATS was entrusted with the development and operation of the park by Bangalore International Airport Limited. The partnership aligns with efforts to make Bengaluru a logistics hub, further connecting Karnataka to global trade networks.

The logistics park is designed to streamline cargo movement and support local businesses, featuring world-class infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies. With goals to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, the park is set to contribute to Bangalore Airport's vision of doubling cargo handling volumes by 2030.

