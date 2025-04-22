Operation Zeppelin: The Bold Comeback of Adani Against Hindenburg

In early 2023, Hindenburg Research published a damning report on the Adani Group, alleging it to be ''the largest con in corporate history.'' The accusations led to a dramatic plunge in the conglomerate's market value, a scenario that seemed to threaten Gautam Adani's empire.

However, the Adani Group orchestrated a rapid recovery. Employing a blend of public relations, legal actions, and covert operations—believed to involve Israeli intelligence—the group worked to restore its image and investor confidence. A significant factor was Operation Zeppelin, aimed at uncovering those behind Hindenburg Research's accusations.

The intricate counteroffensive unfolded across international stages and included legal challenges against Hindenburg and its founder, Nathan Anderson. Despite the legal proceedings, Hindenburg Research shut down operations by January 2025, marking a significant victory for Adani's strategic response.

