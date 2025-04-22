Azule Energy Backs AOG 2025 as Gold Sponsor, Advances Major Angola Projects

Azule Energy, Angola’s foremost independent equity producer of oil and gas, has officially confirmed its role as a Gold Sponsor at the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) 2025 conference, to be held in Luanda from September 3-4. The sponsorship underscores Azule Energy’s steadfast dedication to the country’s energy future, as it continues to collaborate with operators, service providers, and government stakeholders to advance Angola’s robust energy agenda.

AOG 2025 is the premier platform for energy stakeholders across the continent and is hosted with full endorsement from key national institutions, including the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG); the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute (IRDP); Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber. The conference serves as a nexus for partnerships, deal-making, and strategic dialogue in Angola’s vital oil and gas industry.

Major Gas Development Takes Shape: Quiluma & Maboqueiro Project

At the heart of Azule Energy’s upstream expansion is Angola’s first-ever non-associated gas development, a transformative project spearheaded by the New Gas Consortium (NGC), in which Azule serves as the operator. The project targets the Quiluma and Maboqueiro (Q&M) shallow water fields and includes two offshore platforms and a state-of-the-art onshore gas processing facility.

As of February 2025, the NGC successfully completed both platforms, and the Quiluma platform has already begun transit to its installation site. Designed to supply feedstock to Angola LNG, the nation’s only liquefied natural gas facility, the project is anticipated to commence production in late 2025 or early 2026—remarkably ahead of schedule by six months.

FPSO Agogo West Hub Set to Redefine Offshore Production

Another significant development is the Agogo Integrated West Hub in Block 15/06, which aims to boost Angola’s offshore output with a focus on sustainability. In February 2025, Azule Energy, along with its partners, celebrated the sail-away of the Agogo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit from a Chinese shipyard to Angolan waters.

Set to come online by the end of 2025, this FPSO will produce up to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) and work alongside the existing Ngoma FPSO to extract hydrocarbons from the Agogo and Ndungu fields. Notably, this FPSO is outfitted with the world’s first post-combustion CO₂ capture system on a floating facility, representing a breakthrough in emissions mitigation for the global offshore sector.

Broader Strategic Footprint and International Expansion

Azule Energy’s portfolio continues to grow, both in scale and geographical reach. The company now holds 18 licenses, operating 11 blocks across Angola and Namibia. A key milestone was achieved in December 2024, when Azule Energy finalized a strategic farm-in to Block 2914A in Namibia’s PEL 85, marking the company's first foray outside Angola.

In 2024, Azule Energy achieved a production rate of 210,000 bpd, of which 80% consisted of oil and condensates. The company’s strategic plan aims to increase this figure to 250,000 bpd by 2027, aligning with its goal of scaling up both oil output and natural gas delivery.

Pioneering Renewable Energy and Local Development

Beyond hydrocarbons, Azule Energy is advancing Angola’s clean energy transition. In partnership with Sonangol, Azule is developing the Caraculo Solar Project in Namibe Province, with a total planned capacity of 50 MW. The first phase, launched in 2023, is already contributing 25 MW of solar power to Angola’s national grid.

The company also remains committed to social investment and local content development. In 2024, Azule Energy inaugurated a new school in Huambo, providing education access to 720 students. Further, in collaboration with Block 15/06 partners, the company funded and handed over two additional educational facilities in Cabinda Province, bolstering the long-term social impact of its energy projects.

AOG 2025: A Catalyst for Energy Transformation

With Azule Energy’s involvement as a Gold Sponsor, AOG 2025 is expected to be a dynamic convergence of innovation, collaboration, and investment. The company’s participation reaffirms its leadership role in shaping a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem in Angola and beyond.

