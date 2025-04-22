Tamil Nadu's Excise Revenue Soars Amid Environmental Initiatives

Tamil Nadu's excise revenue has seen a significant rise, reaching Rs 11,020.43 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to Rs 10,774.28 crore in 2023-24. This was revealed by Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji during a session in the Assembly, highlighting the state's economic growth.

A noteworthy environmental initiative has been introduced to mitigate the adverse effects of discarded liquor bottles. Under a court-directed scheme, consumers can receive a Rs 10 refund for returning empty liquor bottles, initially rolled out in the Nilgiris district. The scheme is now expanding to other districts across Tamil Nadu.

The government is also intensifying efforts to curb illicit distillation and the sale of narcotics. Measures are being geared towards rehabilitating those previously involved in the illegal liquor industry, demonstrating the state's commitment to creating a safe and sustainable environment.

