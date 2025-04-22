Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Excise Revenue Soars Amid Environmental Initiatives

Tamil Nadu's excise revenue rose to Rs 11,020.43 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 10,774.28 crore in 2023-24, as announced by Excise Minister Senthil Balaji. The state introduced a buy-back scheme for empty liquor bottles to address environmental issues, while tackling illicit liquor and drug-related activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:20 IST
Tamil Nadu's Excise Revenue Soars Amid Environmental Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's excise revenue has seen a significant rise, reaching Rs 11,020.43 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to Rs 10,774.28 crore in 2023-24. This was revealed by Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji during a session in the Assembly, highlighting the state's economic growth.

A noteworthy environmental initiative has been introduced to mitigate the adverse effects of discarded liquor bottles. Under a court-directed scheme, consumers can receive a Rs 10 refund for returning empty liquor bottles, initially rolled out in the Nilgiris district. The scheme is now expanding to other districts across Tamil Nadu.

The government is also intensifying efforts to curb illicit distillation and the sale of narcotics. Measures are being geared towards rehabilitating those previously involved in the illegal liquor industry, demonstrating the state's commitment to creating a safe and sustainable environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025