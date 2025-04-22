Left Menu

Gold Futures Skyrocket to Historic Levels Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold prices have soared to unprecedented heights, reaching Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams in futures trading on MCX. This surge marks a dramatic increase since its inception in 2003. The metal has consistently provided attractive returns during financial crises, driven by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and risky economic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:04 IST
Gold Futures Skyrocket to Historic Levels Amid Market Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices reached an unprecedented Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams in futures trading on Tuesday at MCX, marking an incredible 17-fold increase since the trading contract's launch in 2003. Originally trading at Rs 5,858 per 10 grams, gold has proven itself a reliable investment during times of crisis.

Historically, gold has delivered attractive returns amid financial turmoil, such as the 2008 global financial meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and tensions from the Trump tariff war. The precious metal hit Rs 17,208 per 10 grams in 2010, crossed Rs 20,000 in 2011, and saw significant gains through the following years despite fluctuations.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further bolstered gold's value, ultimately leading to a record high of Rs 1,00,000 in April 2025. This surge has been fueled by geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and changes in US monetary policy, driving investors to seek the safety of gold under volatile economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025