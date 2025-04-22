Gold Futures Skyrocket to Historic Levels Amid Market Uncertainty

Gold prices reached an unprecedented Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams in futures trading on Tuesday at MCX, marking an incredible 17-fold increase since the trading contract's launch in 2003. Originally trading at Rs 5,858 per 10 grams, gold has proven itself a reliable investment during times of crisis.

Historically, gold has delivered attractive returns amid financial turmoil, such as the 2008 global financial meltdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and tensions from the Trump tariff war. The precious metal hit Rs 17,208 per 10 grams in 2010, crossed Rs 20,000 in 2011, and saw significant gains through the following years despite fluctuations.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further bolstered gold's value, ultimately leading to a record high of Rs 1,00,000 in April 2025. This surge has been fueled by geopolitical uncertainties, inflation concerns, and changes in US monetary policy, driving investors to seek the safety of gold under volatile economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)