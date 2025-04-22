Left Menu

SunExpress Eyes Syrian Skies: A New Flight Frontier

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, sees Syria as a promising market. CEO Max Kownatzki noted potential opportunities in Syria, contingent on meeting safety and technical standards. Turkey has pledged support for Syria's reconstruction, including airport improvements to boost tourism and connectivity.

SunExpress, strategically aligned with Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, is eyeing Syria for potential market expansion. CEO Max Kownatzki emphasized Syria's promise as a growth market, contingent on achieving requisite technical and safety standards.

Turkey, an ally of Syria's new government, has committed to aiding in the reconstruction of Syrian infrastructure, with a specific focus on airports. This support aims to revitalize the country's connectivity and tourism sector, dormant since the onset of civil war in 2011.

Kownatzki highlighted the historical context, noting that Syria welcomed nearly 11 million tourists in 2010. He stressed the need to first resolve operational and safety challenges before SunExpress can formally include Syrian routes among its 237 worldwide. Turkey's Transport Minister Uraloglu's recent visit to Damascus underscores this collaborative reconstruction vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

