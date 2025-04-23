Tragic Collision on Delhi Meerut Expressway Claims Lives

A high-speed collision on the Delhi Meerut Expressway resulted in two fatalities and injured seven others, local police reported Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded as a stationary car was being attended to due to a flat tire.

Upon impact, both vehicles ignited, quickly engulfing the scene in flames. Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Authorities, including Acting ACP Priyashri Pal, confirmed the fatalities and revealed a pet dog in the speeding car also perished. Identities of the deceased remain unidentified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)