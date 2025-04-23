Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Delhi Meerut Expressway Claims Lives

A speeding car collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi Meerut Expressway, resulting in two fatalities and injuring seven others. The incident happened as a driver was changing a tire. Both vehicles caught fire, and victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Updated: 23-04-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:37 IST
Tragic Collision on Delhi Meerut Expressway Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A high-speed collision on the Delhi Meerut Expressway resulted in two fatalities and injured seven others, local police reported Tuesday. The tragedy unfolded as a stationary car was being attended to due to a flat tire.

Upon impact, both vehicles ignited, quickly engulfing the scene in flames. Emergency responders rushed the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Authorities, including Acting ACP Priyashri Pal, confirmed the fatalities and revealed a pet dog in the speeding car also perished. Identities of the deceased remain unidentified as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

