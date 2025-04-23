Elon Musk to Prioritize Tesla as Profits Dip

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has announced plans to allocate more of his time to the company beginning in May, following a substantial drop in first-quarter profits.

The Austin, Texas-based electric car manufacturer reported a 71% decline in profits, amounting to USD 409 million, or 12 cents a share, falling short of analysts' predictions. Tesla also experienced a 9% decrease in revenue, tallying USD 19.3 billion for the quarter, which was below Wall Street expectations.

In addition to financial challenges, Tesla has faced public scrutiny over Musk's role in a federal government jobs-cutting group, further complicating the company's position in the market. Despite these issues, Tesla's stock experienced a slight rise in after-hours trading, even though it has already dropped more than 40% this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)