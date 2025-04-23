Hyundai Steel's Ambitious U.S. Investment: A Political Gamble?

In a bold move, Hyundai Steel announced a $6 billion investment in the United States, part of a larger $21 billion package unveiled by its parent company, Hyundai Motor Group. The plan aims to leverage favorable terms in U.S. tariff negotiations, amidst an evolving political landscape.

The investment comes at a time when Hyundai Steel faces weak domestic demand, labor strikes, and financial strain. The company's stock has plummeted, reflecting investor skepticism about the project's feasibility and potential trade benefits. Concerns persist as U.S. tariffs on imported autos remain in place.

As Hyundai's executives and South Korean officials press for tariff exemptions, the investment symbolizes a strategic attempt to future-proof operations in North America. However, critics worry about the long-term impact on local factories and the tenuous link between capitalizing on foreign relations and enhancing domestic capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)