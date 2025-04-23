Health News Roundup: Struggles, Policies, and Innovations Shaping the World

The Israeli military has launched significant strikes on Gaza, impacting healthcare services and freezing a UN-supported polio vaccination initiative aimed at over 600,000 children, threatening the region's health stability.

Billionaire Carl Icahn has secured a 34% economic interest in Bausch Health as the company implements measures to thwart hostile takeovers, influencing early trading shares positively.

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated on the legality of a component of the Affordable Care Act concerning preventive care coverage, an issue pivotal in the broader fabric of healthcare access.

