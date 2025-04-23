Left Menu

Health News Roundup: Struggles, Policies, and Innovations Shaping the World

Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza, affecting healthcare and halting polio vaccinations. Billionaire Carl Icahn acquires significant interest in Bausch Health. The U.S. Supreme Court examines a key aspect of Obamacare regarding preventive care. Synthetic food dyes face potential phase-out in America due to health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST
The Israeli military has launched significant strikes on Gaza, impacting healthcare services and freezing a UN-supported polio vaccination initiative aimed at over 600,000 children, threatening the region's health stability.

Billionaire Carl Icahn has secured a 34% economic interest in Bausch Health as the company implements measures to thwart hostile takeovers, influencing early trading shares positively.

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated on the legality of a component of the Affordable Care Act concerning preventive care coverage, an issue pivotal in the broader fabric of healthcare access.

