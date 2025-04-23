Left Menu

Skyrocketing Airfares Leave Srinagar Tourists Stranded After Terror Attack

Tourists in Kashmir Valley are facing exorbitant airfare prices while attempting to return home following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The abrupt demand surge has triggered spikes in ticket costs, prompting government intervention to increase flight availability and stabilize fares.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tourists trapped in Kashmir Valley after the Pahalgam terrorist attack find themselves grappling with spiraling airfares as they attempt to fly home. The demand fuelled by security concerns has led to a steep rise in ticket prices, with many travelers left without affordable options.

For those planning to return, a Srinagar to Delhi economy class ticket is now priced between Rs 11,000 and Rs 23,000, depending on the airline, a significant hike from usual rates. Flights to Mumbai tell a similar story, reflecting the struggle of stranded tourists.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is actively coordinating to manage the crisis, discussing potential solutions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Measures include introducing additional flights to Delhi and Mumbai, aimed at alleviating the situation and maintaining reasonable ticket prices.

