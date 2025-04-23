PSA International Weighing Sale of Stake in CK Hutchison Ports

Singapore's PSA International is contemplating the sale of its 20% stake in CK Hutchison's ports business, according to sources familiar with the situation. This decision comes as CK Hutchison looks to divest its 80% stake to a consortium led by BlackRock, a move met with international scrutiny.

The ports business, valued at an equity worth of $14.2 billion, includes strategic locations such as those along the Panama Canal. While U.S. President Donald Trump praised the transaction, it has faced criticism from Chinese state media and has prompted an antitrust review by China's market regulator.

The outcome of PSA's decision to sell is contingent upon CK Hutchison's progress and agreement with BlackRock over the next 145 days. The broader deal spans 43 ports across 23 countries, excluding those in mainland China and Hong Kong. Previously in 2022, PSA contemplated selling but paused the process due to declining global shipping activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)