India and Saudi Arabia to Expedite Bilateral Investment Treaty

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Saudi Arabia, India and the Middle Eastern nation affirmed their commitment to finalize negotiations on the Bilateral Investment Treaty. This treaty seeks to enhance mutual investments, build on growing economic ties, and explore various sectors for collaboration, including energy and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia (Image: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster economic relations, India and Saudi Arabia have declared their intent to expedite the completion of the Bilateral Investment Treaty, according to a joint statement released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Kingdom.

During the visit, both leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the High-Level Task Force since its establishment in 2024. Their discussions focused on Saudi Arabia's investment strategies in India across multiple sectors, including energy, technology, and healthcare.

The commitment extends beyond the treaty, encompassing key areas such as energy security, strategic cooperation on crude oil supply, and collaboration on green technologies. The two nations have also commended the accomplishments of the recent Saudi-India Investment Forum, underscoring the significance of public-private partnerships in driving mutual growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

