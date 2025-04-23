Left Menu

Dr. Tarang Krishna: Resetting Cancer Care with Compassion and Innovation

Dr. Tarang Krishna, MD of Cancer Healer Center, merges advanced treatment with holistic care to transform lives across India. His Heal the World Programme provides free cancer care, underscoring his belief in healthcare access for all. An admired leader trained by Robin Sharma, he fosters a community of healing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:24 IST
Dr. Tarang Krishna at Cancer Healer AGM. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Tarang Krishna, Managing Director of India's Cancer Healer Center, is revolutionizing cancer care through an innovative fusion of cutting-edge treatments and holistic approaches. Operating in 18 cities and 14 states, his leadership transforms lives with a blend of empathy and medical excellence, impacting thousands across the nation.

Under Dr. Krishna's direction, a team of more than 300 professionals delivers healthcare as a right, not a privilege, embodied in the 'Heal the World Programme'—an initiative that offers free cancer treatment to over 100 patients. His respected status extends beyond medicine; as an author, speaker, and social activist, his work is heavily influenced by Robin Sharma, an acclaimed leadership mentor.

The Cancer Healer Center's recent Annual General Meeting brought together 145 doctors to celebrate success stories that speak to the center's healing mission. Participants recognized the significant contributions made to patient welfare through integrative methods under the vision of Dr. Krishna, consolidating community spirit and medical triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

