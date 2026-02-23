Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Case Against Radiologist Under PCPNDT Act

The Supreme Court has emphasized the prevalence of discrimination against women in India, particularly highlighting the issue of female foeticide. A case against a Gurugram radiologist accused under the PCPNDT Act will proceed, as the court refused to quash it despite procedural issues noted in the raid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday underscored the ongoing discrimination against women in various parts of India, emphasizing female foeticide as a stark manifestation of this social issue. The court, led by Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan, declined to dismiss a case against a Gurugram-based radiologist, accused under the PCPNDT Act of 1994, and decided the trial must continue to explore the merits behind the allegations.

This determination underscores the judiciary's stance on upholding the spirit of the PCPNDT Act, enacted to curb sex determination practices that often precede female foeticide. The court articulated concerns about procedural lapses in the raid on the radiologist but maintained that the legal process must be respected and completed before drawing conclusions.

The bench clarified that non-maintenance of prescribed records under the PCPNDT Act constitutes an offense. They also highlighted the Act's aim to correct the skewed sex ratio, potentially reducing violence against women and malpractices such as trafficking. The ruling aligns with Article 21 of India's Constitution, focusing on the girl's right to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

