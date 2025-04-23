Left Menu

India's Economy: Navigating Global Trade Tensions

International agencies have reduced India's growth projections amidst global trade tensions and potential recession in the US. India's economy is expected to grow between 6.2-6.7% in the current fiscal, still maintaining its position as the fastest growing large economy despite global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 15:14 IST
Amidst the escalating global trade tensions and the looming threat of a US recession, international financial institutions have lowered their growth projections for India, which remains the fastest growing major economy. Agencies like the IMF and World Bank have revised growth forecasts down to 6.2% and 6.3% for 2025-26 due to the uncertain global environment.

Recent predictions for India's economic expansion have settled in the range of 6.2% to 6.7%, considerably lower than earlier estimates. Despite this, India is poised to sustain its growth trajectory, even as global economic giants like China face setbacks.

The trade policies implemented by the US, compounded by rising tariffs, have caused significant concern around the world, influencing the global markets and potentially stifling business confidence and investments. Experts advise caution as fluctuating tariffs and global economic policies evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

