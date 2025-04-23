Steel Dreams: Mississippi County's Struggle to Forge a Workforce

Thomas Reisinger is part of a workforce commuting long hours to Mississippi County's thriving steel industry, pivotal to implementing President Donald Trump's manufacturing expansion vision. While the steel sector, bolstered by tariffs, shows promise, the real challenge lies in attracting and retaining a skilled labor force.

The region, known as "The Land of Steel," houses sprawling mills but contends with a dwindling population and economic downturn. After decades of decline, less than half of the steel workers in the area live locally. Good wages make the commute worthwhile, though housing shortages persist, prompting initiatives to support residential development.

Arkansas Northeastern College addresses the skills gap by fostering local talent for the industry. Yet, Mississippi County's broader economic struggles, compounded by perceptions of factory job insecurity and non-unionized positions, illustrate the complexity of rebuilding America's manufacturing backbone.

(With inputs from agencies.)