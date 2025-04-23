Left Menu

India Prepares for Wall Street Cup 2025: Tradebulls Leads the Charge

Tradebulls Securities, spearheaded by Prof. Sacchitanand Uttekar, will represent India at the upcoming Wall Street Cup 2025. This prestigious event brings together top global traders, with India aiming to showcase its financial expertise on the international stage, inspiring future Indian traders.

Prof. Sacchitanand Uttekar to Represent India at Wall Street Cup 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Wall Street Cup 2025 approaches, Tradebulls Securities is set to represent India in the globally acclaimed trading event starting April 28. This renowned competition gathers leading securities firms and traders worldwide to exhibit elite trading strategies through live, real-market challenges.

Tradebulls Securities, founded in 2009 and based in Mumbai, stands as a pillar of India's financial industry. Led by Chief Technical Analyst Prof. Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls integrates cutting-edge technology with personalized service, boasting over 250 branches and 200,000 active clients across the nation.

The Wall Street Cup not only highlights technical prowess but also serves as a platform for India to demonstrate its trading intelligence on a global scale. With Prof. Uttekar at the helm, Tradebulls aims to elevate India's trading reputation, providing inspiration and empowerment to future generations of traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

