Left Menu

Jijau Foundation's Health Camp: Prioritizing Police Wellness in Thane

The Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, in collaboration with Thane City Police, organized a free health and eye check-up camp on April 22, 2025. The initiative aimed at ensuring timely medical care for police personnel and their families, highlighting a commitment to the well-being of those who serve public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:19 IST
Jijau Foundation's Health Camp: Prioritizing Police Wellness in Thane
Jijau Foundation Organizes Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp for Thane Police Force and Their Families. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, in partnership with the Thane City Police Commissionerate, hosted a complimentary Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp on April 22, 2025. This initiative was aimed at ensuring timely medical care and preventive screenings for police personnel and their families, acknowledging the sacrifices they make for public safety.

Ashutosh Dumbre, IPS, the Commissioner of Police in Thane City, played a pivotal role in the camp's success, advocating for the health of his force. The health camp was further bolstered by the support of Dnyaneshwar Chavan, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, and Shrikant Pathak, IPS, Additional Commissioner (Administration), who appreciated the foundation's efforts toward prioritizing health.

The camp saw substantial participation, with thousands benefitting from the services. Dr. Punjabrao Ugle, IPS, highlighted the camp's impact on early medical intervention. Additional supporters included Mr. Shashikant Borate and Shrikant Paropkari, who emphasized regular health check-ups. This initiative was widely regarded as essential not only for its direct health benefits but also as a morale booster for the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025