Jijau Foundation's Health Camp: Prioritizing Police Wellness in Thane

The Jijau Educational and Social Foundation, in partnership with the Thane City Police Commissionerate, hosted a complimentary Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp on April 22, 2025. This initiative was aimed at ensuring timely medical care and preventive screenings for police personnel and their families, acknowledging the sacrifices they make for public safety.

Ashutosh Dumbre, IPS, the Commissioner of Police in Thane City, played a pivotal role in the camp's success, advocating for the health of his force. The health camp was further bolstered by the support of Dnyaneshwar Chavan, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, and Shrikant Pathak, IPS, Additional Commissioner (Administration), who appreciated the foundation's efforts toward prioritizing health.

The camp saw substantial participation, with thousands benefitting from the services. Dr. Punjabrao Ugle, IPS, highlighted the camp's impact on early medical intervention. Additional supporters included Mr. Shashikant Borate and Shrikant Paropkari, who emphasized regular health check-ups. This initiative was widely regarded as essential not only for its direct health benefits but also as a morale booster for the police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)