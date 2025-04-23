Left Menu

HoABL's Vertical Leap: Transformation in Mumbai's Skyline

House of Abhinandan Lodha announces a strategic move into high-rise residential and commercial properties in Mumbai, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore. As Abhinandan Lodha steers HoABL towards vertical development, the company aims for a significant revenue increase, leveraging internal funds and pre-booking dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:36 IST
HoABL's Vertical Leap: Transformation in Mumbai's Skyline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) announced a major strategic entry into the vertical construction sector this Wednesday, following a period of family reconciliation. The company will focus on high-rise residential and commercial properties to bolster its future revenue streams.

Abhinandan Lodha detailed a Rs 2,500 crore investment across three significant projects in Mumbai, set to yield a gross development value of Rs 3,500 crore. This move follows the conclusion of a non-compete agreement in 2022, allowing HoABL free rein in the Mumbai real estate market independently.

The projects include transforming the former American Culture Centre and developing properties in Naigaon and Marine Lines. With vertical ventures projected to contribute up to 50% of future revenues, the company will primarily fund these through internal accruals and pre-bookings, minimizing the need for external debt. Construction is set to commence by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025