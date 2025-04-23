Ather Energy's IPO: Charging Ahead with EV Revolution

Ather Energy, a prominent player in the electric two-wheeler market, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) at a price band of Rs 304 to Rs 321 per share. The IPO, which opens on April 28, aims to raise Rs 2,981 crore.

The company remains optimistic about India's EV adoption, viewing it as largely unaffected by global tariff wars. Ather's growth is driven by the economic advantages of EVs, such as lower ownership costs and operational ease.

Ather is focusing on expanding distribution, launching new products, and setting up a two-wheeler factory in Maharashtra. The IPO will fund these plans and reduce debt, positioning Ather for long-term growth in the competitive EV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)