Left Menu

Ather Energy's IPO: Charging Ahead with EV Revolution

Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, is launching a highly anticipated IPO. Despite global tariff challenges, Ather remains optimistic about India's EV growth. With new product launches and strategic distribution expansion, Ather aims to bolster its market position and fund its ambitious growth plans, including setting up a new factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:35 IST
Ather Energy's IPO: Charging Ahead with EV Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ather Energy, a prominent player in the electric two-wheeler market, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) at a price band of Rs 304 to Rs 321 per share. The IPO, which opens on April 28, aims to raise Rs 2,981 crore.

The company remains optimistic about India's EV adoption, viewing it as largely unaffected by global tariff wars. Ather's growth is driven by the economic advantages of EVs, such as lower ownership costs and operational ease.

Ather is focusing on expanding distribution, launching new products, and setting up a two-wheeler factory in Maharashtra. The IPO will fund these plans and reduce debt, positioning Ather for long-term growth in the competitive EV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025