Left Menu

United Against Hate: Australia Stands Strong Post-Bondi Shooting

The Australian Jewish community remains resilient after a tragic gun attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized unity and condemned antisemitism, while the New South Wales government plans to strengthen hate laws. Surf lifesavers and the public paid tribute to the victims through prayers and moments of silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:21 IST
United Against Hate: Australia Stands Strong Post-Bondi Shooting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proclaimed the strength of the country's Jewish community after attending a synagogue memorial for victims of the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah.

The massacre, considered the worst in Australia in nearly three decades, is under investigation as a targeted terrorist attack against Jews. Albanese, amid scrutiny over handling rising antisemitism, promised tougher hate crime laws.

The New South Wales government is set to introduce legislation banning symbols associated with terrorist groups. Surf lifesavers resumed patrols at Bondi, honoring victims with a tribute, as their vibrant community stood united against hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025