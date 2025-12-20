United Against Hate: Australia Stands Strong Post-Bondi Shooting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proclaimed the strength of the country's Jewish community after attending a synagogue memorial for victims of the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah.

The massacre, considered the worst in Australia in nearly three decades, is under investigation as a targeted terrorist attack against Jews. Albanese, amid scrutiny over handling rising antisemitism, promised tougher hate crime laws.

The New South Wales government is set to introduce legislation banning symbols associated with terrorist groups. Surf lifesavers resumed patrols at Bondi, honoring victims with a tribute, as their vibrant community stood united against hate.

