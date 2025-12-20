United Against Hate: Australia Stands Strong Post-Bondi Shooting
The Australian Jewish community remains resilient after a tragic gun attack at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized unity and condemned antisemitism, while the New South Wales government plans to strengthen hate laws. Surf lifesavers and the public paid tribute to the victims through prayers and moments of silence.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese proclaimed the strength of the country's Jewish community after attending a synagogue memorial for victims of the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach during Hanukkah.
The massacre, considered the worst in Australia in nearly three decades, is under investigation as a targeted terrorist attack against Jews. Albanese, amid scrutiny over handling rising antisemitism, promised tougher hate crime laws.
The New South Wales government is set to introduce legislation banning symbols associated with terrorist groups. Surf lifesavers resumed patrols at Bondi, honoring victims with a tribute, as their vibrant community stood united against hate.
(With inputs from agencies.)