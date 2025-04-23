Thailand Soars: Air Safety Rating Restored

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restored Thailand's air safety rating to 'Category 1', marking a significant milestone a decade after its downgrade.

The FAA initially lowered Thailand to 'Category 2' status in 2015, curbing Thai airlines from new ventures or expansion plans in the U.S. air travel market.

The recent upgrade indicates that Thailand meets the International Civil Aviation Organization's safety standards, allowing their carriers to pursue growth in the United States and enhancing global operational credibility.

