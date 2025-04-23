Left Menu

Thailand Soars: Air Safety Rating Restored

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has elevated Thailand's air safety rating to 'Category 1', reinstating its compliance with international standards. This upgrade follows a decade-long designation as 'Category 2', which restricted Thai airlines from expanding services to the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has restored Thailand's air safety rating to 'Category 1', marking a significant milestone a decade after its downgrade.

The FAA initially lowered Thailand to 'Category 2' status in 2015, curbing Thai airlines from new ventures or expansion plans in the U.S. air travel market.

The recent upgrade indicates that Thailand meets the International Civil Aviation Organization's safety standards, allowing their carriers to pursue growth in the United States and enhancing global operational credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

