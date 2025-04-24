Wall Street Rises Amid US-China Trade Optimism and Fed Stability

Wall Street stocks advanced Wednesday due to renewed optimism over US-China trade talks and assurances from President Donald Trump that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would retain his position.

Stocks initially soared after Treasury Secretary Bessent called existing high tariffs unsustainable, suggesting potential relief in trade tensions, which are viewed as major market drivers.

Tesla reported a significant drop in net profits despite CEO Musk's decision to focus more on his companies, while Boeing and General Dynamics showcased mixed quarterly results, impacting investor confidence amid broader economic fears.

