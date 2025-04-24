European Markets Struggle Amid Trade War Tensions and Mixed Corporate Outcomes

European stock markets saw a decline on Thursday, reacting to mixed corporate earnings reports and concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.7%, with regional indexes like Germany, France, Spain, and the UK marking declines between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Investors remained cautious as the U.S. continued to send mixed signals about trade negotiations. Despite a slight rebound driven by the White House's openness to de-escalate the trade conflict, European luxury and technology sectors led the losses, falling 1.8% and 1.4% respectively.

The European Central Bank's recent moves to cut deposit rates aim to bolster a faltering economy amidst expectations of further rate reductions. Corporate updates showed mixed results, with Adidas gaining 1.8% on positive earnings, while Nokia and Kering fell sharply amid disappointing reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)