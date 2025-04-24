Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds: A Safe Haven Despite Tariff Tensions

Euro zone government bond yields fell as investors turned back to safer assets amid global market uncertainties. Germany's 10-year bond yield dropped after a surge influenced by US-China tariff speculations. Despite a rise in German business morale, concerns about tariffs and economic growth persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 14:52 IST
Euro Zone Bonds: A Safe Haven Despite Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Thursday, following a notable increase the previous session, as investors sought refuge amidst global market volatility.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, usually a benchmark for the euro zone, fell by 3 basis points to 2.47%, in contrast to its 5.5 basis points rise on Wednesday triggered by speculation over U.S. tariff cuts on Chinese imports, which drove investors away from safer assets.

The Ifo survey reported an unexpected rise in German business morale albeit amid heightened corporate uncertainty. Meanwhile, discussions on the easing of U.S.-China tariff tensions brought cautious optimism, as significant obstacles remain on this front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025