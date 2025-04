Spain Axes Israeli Weapons Deal Amid Political Pressure

Spain has nullified a contract for ammunition procurement from an Israeli company, complying with growing political pressure from the leftist coalition partner, Sumar. A Spanish government source confirmed the move on Thursday.

The cancellation follows Spain's longstanding criticism of Israel's actions in Palestinian territories. In October 2023, Spain made a significant pledge to suspend all weapon sales to Israel amid the conflict in Gaza with Hamas.

This recent cessation of weapon purchases further broadens Spain's commitment made last year, extending beyond sales to include acquisitions. The move underscores Spain's firm stance on reducing military interactions with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)