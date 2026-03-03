Palestinian Envoy Condemns Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, backed by the United States, has drawn sharp criticism from Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh. Speaking on Tuesday, Shawesh attributed the roots of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East to the issuing of the Balfour Declaration on November 2, 1970, a date Palestinians associate with the onset of prolonged regional strife.

Expressing clear opposition to the conflict, Shawesh emphasized the suffering borne by Palestinians due to persistent wars and battles. 'We are totally against any war,' the ambassador stated, adding, 'It is reprehensible for us, as Palestinians, and it should be reprehensible for any human being.' He maintained that the conflict is intertwined with the broader Middle East issue, with the Palestinian plight at its core.

Further elaborating on the situation, Shawesh underscored the impact of Iran's retaliatory actions on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Labeling the attacks on UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia as unacceptable, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the conflict initiated by US and Israeli strikes. The hostilities have now entered their fourth day, marked by mutual attacks including the killing of key Iranian figures like Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

