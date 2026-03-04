Palestinian Ambassador Condemns 'Jungle Law' of Military Might

In a damning critique of the growing reliance on military might, Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah M Abu Shawesh described the international trend as 'jungle law' that only benefits nations with superior weaponry, leaving defenseless countries without hope. The ambassador's remarks came during an exclusive interview with PTI on Tuesday.

Abu Shawesh voiced deep concern over statements from major global powers suggesting that negotiations as a means of conflict resolution are no longer viable. He highlighted the situation in Gaza, where Israel had opportunities for hostage release without major destruction but chose prolonged military action instead. According to the ambassador, this not only affects Palestinians but has broader global implications.

Highlighting alternatives to military resistance, Abu Shawesh noted that every Palestinian opposes Israeli occupation, advocating for diplomatic and peaceful methods of resistance. The ambassador also accused Israel of measures aimed at making life unbearable for Palestinians, pushing them to leave their homeland.