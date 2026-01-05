Markets React to Venezuelan Developments as Tech Stocks Recover

On Monday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq forecast higher openings following the recent recovery of technology stocks and a surge in oil-related firms. This optimism comes after the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as investors speculate on greater access to Venezuela's oil reserves.

President Trump signaled a potential second strike if Venezuelan officials resist U.S. intervention efforts, which raised expectations for American firms aiming at the world's largest oil reserves. Yet, despite this geopolitical drama, oil markets displayed caution. Various defense and drone-related stocks also experienced growth.

With Wall Street's main indexes stabilizing, attention shifts to labor market data expected this week, which may impact Federal Reserve policies. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's rise spurred gains for crypto-linked stocks, and memory chip shortages led to increases in related industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)