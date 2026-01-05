PNB MetLife Expands Reach with Shivalik Bank Partnership

PNB MetLife India Insurance announced a strategic partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank on Monday, aiming to enhance its insurance reach in semi-urban and rural regions of India.

The alliance will enable more than one million existing and potential customers of Shivalik Bank to access a diverse range of PNB MetLife's life insurance products, such as savings, protection, and retirement plans, according to a joint statement from the companies.

With Shivalik Small Finance Bank's network totaling 79 branches and 136 Business Correspondent outlets across 11 states, the collaboration strengthens PNB MetLife's efforts to serve underserved markets in the country.

