PNB MetLife Expands Reach with Shivalik Bank Partnership

PNB MetLife India Insurance has partnered with Shivalik Small Finance Bank to expand its insurance services in semi-urban and rural India. This collaboration aims to provide insurance access to over one million customers through the bank's extensive network of branches and exclusive Business Correspondent outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PNB MetLife India Insurance announced a strategic partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank on Monday, aiming to enhance its insurance reach in semi-urban and rural regions of India.

The alliance will enable more than one million existing and potential customers of Shivalik Bank to access a diverse range of PNB MetLife's life insurance products, such as savings, protection, and retirement plans, according to a joint statement from the companies.

With Shivalik Small Finance Bank's network totaling 79 branches and 136 Business Correspondent outlets across 11 states, the collaboration strengthens PNB MetLife's efforts to serve underserved markets in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

