Congress Criticizes US Actions in Venezuela, Calls for Respecting Sovereignty

The Congress has raised concerns over the US's actions in Venezuela, emphasizing that these moves disrespect international law and undermine sovereignty. The party stresses the importance of prioritizing Venezuelans’ welfare and monitoring the unfolding situation closely following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces.

The Congress expressed significant alarm on Monday regarding the United States' unilateral intervention in Venezuela, arguing it violates international law norms.

The opposition highlighted that Venezuelans' welfare should be paramount, and the nation's resources should be prioritized for their benefit.

US forces apprehended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, bringing him and his wife to face charges in New York, prompting India to express serious concerns about the ongoing crisis.

