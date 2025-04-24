Kretto Syscon Set to Announce Strong 2024-25 Financial Outcomes

Kretto Syscon Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, is anticipated to announce its audited financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2024-25 on April 24. Since its incorporation in 1994, the company has made remarkable strides in the real estate and IT sectors.

Shares of Kretto Syscon have seen a notable 40% rise over recent quarters, increasing from Rs. 1.45 to Rs. 2.13. Reaching a 52-week peak at Rs. 2.15 and trading at about 22 times the earnings per share of Rs. 0.09, this upward trend reflects strengthening investor confidence.

Posting a profit of Rs. 5.83 crore in Q2 and Rs. 1.83 crore in Q3 of financial year 2024-25, Kretto Syscon showcases stability despite market challenges. Analysts forecast that this positive trajectory will persist, ensuring continued investor interest in this promising small-cap entity.

