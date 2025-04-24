Left Menu

Kretto Syscon Set to Announce Strong 2024-25 Financial Outcomes

Kretto Syscon Limited, a key player in real estate and IT sectors, is set to release its audited financial results for Q4 2024-25 on April 24. Since its inception in 1994, the company's shares have skyrocketed by 40%, with analysts predicting continued growth amid investor optimism.

Kretto Syscon Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, is anticipated to announce its audited financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2024-25 on April 24. Since its incorporation in 1994, the company has made remarkable strides in the real estate and IT sectors.

Shares of Kretto Syscon have seen a notable 40% rise over recent quarters, increasing from Rs. 1.45 to Rs. 2.13. Reaching a 52-week peak at Rs. 2.15 and trading at about 22 times the earnings per share of Rs. 0.09, this upward trend reflects strengthening investor confidence.

Posting a profit of Rs. 5.83 crore in Q2 and Rs. 1.83 crore in Q3 of financial year 2024-25, Kretto Syscon showcases stability despite market challenges. Analysts forecast that this positive trajectory will persist, ensuring continued investor interest in this promising small-cap entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

